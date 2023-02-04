NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson 'Ecstatic' with Sean Payton's Hiring as Broncos HC

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton to be their next head coach, and veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is said to be "ecstatic" with the hire, according to Troy Renck of Denver 7.

Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner made the hiring of Payton official on Friday. He reportedly signed a five-year contract with the franchise that will keep him in Denver through 2027, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Sean Payton is an outstanding leader and Super Bowl champion with a brilliant offensive mind," Penner said in a statement. "He shares our commitment to winning championships for Broncos Country and we're excited to welcome him as our new head coach."

Payton is replacing Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired after posting a 4-11 record in 2022.

The Broncos sent the No. 29 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and a 2024 second-round pick to New Orleans for Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round pick. They had to send the Saints compensation as Payton was still under contract with New Orleans despite stepping down after the 2021 season.

Payton, who helped lead the Saints to a Super Bowl title, should help the Broncos turn things around following a disastrous finish to the 2022 season in which they ended with a 5-12 record.

The 59-year-old should also help Wilson get back on track after he put together the worst season of his career in 2022. Wilson completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,524 yards and 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 15 games as he led the Broncos to a 4-11 record.

If Payton can step in and lead the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season, giving up those draft assets and signing him to a five-year deal will prove to be well worth it.