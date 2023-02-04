WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 3

2 of 5

Braun Strowman and Ricochet rekindled their rivalry with Imperium in the finals of the tournament to crown the next No. 1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to kick off Friday's show.

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci dominated at multiple points in the bout, isolating each of their opponents and cutting them off from their partners. Even the dismissal of Gunther did not curb their onslaught.

An alert Strowman breaking up a pin on Ricochet, a hot tag to The Monster Among Monsters, and a Swanton Bomb by The One and Only off his partner's massive shoulders led to the babyfaces securing the come-from-behind victory.

We have witnessed, on multiple occasions, the in-ring chemistry these two teams have so it was no real surprise that they kicked off Friday's show with a banger of a tournament final.

The action was strong and the storytelling, which saw Imperium destruct without the presence of Gunther to guide them, helped set this apart from their previous encounters.

There is an argument to be made that Imperium winning, then defeating The Usos for the tag titles and seizing control of the blue brand, was a better story than the thrown-together babyface team potentially dethroning Jimmy and Jey.

With that said, WWE rarely likes to run with the heel vs. heel match-up so this was probably the more predictable outcome if nothing else.

Kudos to Kaiser, who has flown under the radar as one of the really solid hands in WWE. He is consistently good, even when standing just outside the spotlight. He has a bright future with the company as a top heel if he can maximize his opportunities.

Result

Ricochet and Strowman defeated Imperium

Grade

B+

