WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 3

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 3February 4, 2023
On the heels of a noteworthy Royal Rumble premium live event, WWE SmackDown sought to answer the question on everyone's minds: what is the state of The Bloodline following Sami Zayn's betrayal of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso walking out on his family?
That topic headlined Friday's Fox broadcast, which also saw a title defense by women's champion Charlotte Flair, an Elimination Chamber qualifying match and the finale of the tag team contender's tournament.
Match Card
- Roman Reigns' State of The Bloodline address
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament Final: Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Imperium
- SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville
- Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. Zelina Vega
Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament Final
- Michael Cole recounted Gunther's "legendary" performance in the Royal Rumble, really putting over The Ring General for his endurance and greatness over his 70-minute performance.
- Vinci leaped off the top rope, wiping Strowman out to earn Imperium the upper hand entering the first break of the night.
- Strowman launched Ricochet over the top rope and onto Vinci and Kaiser. Gunther shoved Ricochet, prompting the official to boot the Intercontinental champion from the ringside area.
- Strowman pulled Vinci out of the ring, saving Ricochet and giving his team a chance to win the match.
Braun Strowman and Ricochet rekindled their rivalry with Imperium in the finals of the tournament to crown the next No. 1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to kick off Friday's show.
Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci dominated at multiple points in the bout, isolating each of their opponents and cutting them off from their partners. Even the dismissal of Gunther did not curb their onslaught.
An alert Strowman breaking up a pin on Ricochet, a hot tag to The Monster Among Monsters, and a Swanton Bomb by The One and Only off his partner's massive shoulders led to the babyfaces securing the come-from-behind victory.
It's the finals of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TagTeamTournament?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TagTeamTournament</a> and these men are willing to do whatever it takes to get their shot at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> Tag Team Titles! 🙌<br><br>Who will earn the right to challenge <a href="https://twitter.com/WWEUsos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWEUsos</a>? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/5FXM6Y92Tn">pic.twitter.com/5FXM6Y92Tn</a>
We have witnessed, on multiple occasions, the in-ring chemistry these two teams have so it was no real surprise that they kicked off Friday's show with a banger of a tournament final.
The action was strong and the storytelling, which saw Imperium destruct without the presence of Gunther to guide them, helped set this apart from their previous encounters.
There is an argument to be made that Imperium winning, then defeating The Usos for the tag titles and seizing control of the blue brand, was a better story than the thrown-together babyface team potentially dethroning Jimmy and Jey.
With that said, WWE rarely likes to run with the heel vs. heel match-up so this was probably the more predictable outcome if nothing else.
Kudos to Kaiser, who has flown under the radar as one of the really solid hands in WWE. He is consistently good, even when standing just outside the spotlight. He has a bright future with the company as a top heel if he can maximize his opportunities.
Result
Ricochet and Strowman defeated Imperium
Grade
B+
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville
- Deville grabbed Flair by the hair and pulled her to the mat, seizing control as the show entered the break.
- The challenger nearly stole a win using the ropes for added leverage.
- Flair countered a sunset flip into the Figure Eight. Deville tapped.
Sonya Deville expertly goaded Charlotte Flair into another SmackDown Women's Championship defense Friday night, her second in the last month.
The result was the same as the first.
Flair successfully retained her title, beating a game Deville with the Figure Eight submission. To do so, she had to fight from underneath, overcoming an onslaught from a challenger hellbent on making the most of a second chance.
Deville looked, as usual, like a star here.
A solid in-ring competitor, she knows she is a heel and carries herself as such. She has a huge personality that leaps off the screen every chance she gets to display it. It is for that reason that she has been able to establish herself as one of the most detestable heels on the roster, whether in the role of self-serving WWE official or entitled wrestler.
Flair was her typical great self and the commentary team did a good job of putting over her WrestleMania showdown with Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley, which should be a defining moment in the career of the heel.
"I wanna know where your brother is... find him NOW!"<br><br>Where is Jey <a href="https://twitter.com/WWEUsos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWEUsos</a>? The Tribal Chief <a href="https://twitter.com/WWERomanReigns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWERomanReigns</a>, and the WWE Universe would like to know...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/BFSkdMYB8h">pic.twitter.com/BFSkdMYB8h</a>
Backstage, Roman Reigns demanded answers as to where Jey Uso is. Neither Jimmy nor Solo Sikoa had them.
The Tribal Chief is a great, manipulative bad guy. Everything he does is with one goal in mind: maintaining his status at the head of the table. This was no difference. Great character work here, as usual.
Result
Flair submitted Deville
Grade
B-
The Brawling Brutes vs. The Viking Raiders
- Butch paid homage to Sheamus, delivering 10 Beats of the Bahrain to Erik.
- Ivar unloaded a barrage of back elbows to Holland in the corner, only for a tag to Butch to halt his momentum.
- Erik turned Butch inside out with a lariat clothesline.
- The Viking Raiders stared down at Valhalla before delivering the Ragnarok, almost as if they were awaiting her blessing to earn the win.
- McIntyre and Sheamus attacked the victors and stood tall on the stage after the match.
One week after attacking Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, costing them a chance to compete for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, The Viking Raiders battled The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland and Butch.
The babyface brawlers took the fight to the heels but this really was all about highlighting Ivar and Erik. The Raiders halted a babyface comeback and, seemingly with the approval of Valhalla at ringside, scored the win following Ragnarok to Butch.
After the match, McIntyre and Sheamus returned and fought the heels off, a message that the issues between the teams are far from over.
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VikingRaiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VikingRaiders</a> had this coming! <a href="https://twitter.com/WWESheamus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWESheamus</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/DMcIntyreWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DMcIntyreWWE</a> reminding them that Friday night is FIGHT NIGHT! 👊😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/clSZzn520a">pic.twitter.com/clSZzn520a</a>
The match was fine for what it was. The talent was there to ensure that, even though it was a match designed to enhance the heels, it would still be competitive and mostly good.
The Raiders still need a win or two to convince the audience that they stand a chance in hell of beating two former WWE champions but Triple H and Co. have done a solid job of presenting the team as a genuine threat in the tag team division.
A second kudos on this night goes to Holland, who has worked hard to improve his in-ring game and is in, arguably, the best shape of his career. He was good here, never looking out of place while sharing the ring with veteran opponents. Pairing him with Sheamus and Butch may have been one of the best booking decisions of the last regime's final year.
Result
Viking Raiders defeated Brawling Brutes
Grade
C+
Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Shotzi vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler
- Michael Cole reminded fans that Baszler has previous experience in the Elimination Chamber having defeated every one of her opponents in the 2020 main event, the only woman to ever accomplish that feat.
- Baszler rocked Natalya with the knee to the face that broke The Queen of Harts' nose.
- Shotzi delivered a low tope suicida to Baszler and Vega followed up with a moonsault to both women.
A spot in the Elimination Chamber to determine the top contender to the Raw Women's Championship held by Bianca Belair was at stake in a Fatal 4-Way Match Friday night. Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Shotzi and Natalya squared off for a shot at a WrestleMania title opportunity.
Baszler dominated momentarily, rocking her opponents with her hard-hitting strikes. As the pace quickened, the prospective contenders threw caution to the wind. In the end, though, it was a series of submissions that led directly to the finish.
Natalya interrupted a Karifuda Clutch to Vega, sent Baszler to the floor, and applied her Sharpshooter to the mouthpiece of Legado del Fantasma for the tapout victory.
FOUR women fighting for a chance to compete at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWEChamber?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWEChamber</a>...<br><br>Who will move one step closer to facing <a href="https://twitter.com/BiancaBelairWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BiancaBelairWWE</a> for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWERaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWERaw</a> Women's Championship at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WrestleMania?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WrestleMania</a>? <a href="https://twitter.com/NatbyNature?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NatbyNature</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ShotziWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShotziWWE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ZelinaVegaWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZelinaVegaWWE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/QoSBaszler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QoSBaszler</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SmackDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SmackDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/4C7Zs9sPYu">pic.twitter.com/4C7Zs9sPYu</a>
All three competitors were better options than Natalya to win this one but the fact that she is both a Hart and from Canada made her inclusion in this year's Chamber event sensible if nothing else.
Still, think about what it would have meant for Shotzi or Vega to get the nod here and have the opportunity to build their in-ring successes inside one of the company's most popular gimmick bouts.
As it is, Natalya gets a shot to earn a championship opportunity; a shot she stands next to no chance of actually winning.
Result
Natalya defeated Shotzi, Baszler and Vega
Grade
C+
