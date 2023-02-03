Woj: Kyrie Irving Hasn't Given Nets List of Trade Destinations amid Lakers Rumors

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the franchise, but he hasn't given the team a list of desired destinations ahead of Thursday's deadline, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Friday on ESPN.

"I'm told that they did not request specific teams to be traded to," Wojnarowski said of Irving's camp.

Wojnarowski added Irving and the Nets had conversations about a new contract, but after no deal was reached, the impending free agent submitted his trade request.

Irving previously requested a sign-and-trade ahead of the 2022-23 season before deciding to opt in to the final year of his contract.

The Nets are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 31-20 record but have been without Kevin Durant for the past 11 games as he recovers from an MCL sprain.

It's unclear if the team's current standing contributed to Irving's trade request.

Irving has been linked to the Lakers since before the 2022-23 season began. The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported in August that L.A. was the veteran's top destination if he were to be moved.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times added Friday that he fully expects the Lakers to have "serious discussions" with the Nets involving a trade for Irving.

The 30-year-old would be a significant upgrade at the point for the Lakers, and adding him to the roster would reunite him with LeBron James, who he won a title with in Cleveland in 2016, and combine him with Anthony Davis.

Irving is having another standout season, averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 40 games while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep. He would immediately take over the starting role from Dennis Schröder if acquired.

As for Russell Westbrook, he almost certainly would be headed to Brooklyn in a potential deal. However, his salary ($47.1 million) doesn't match that of Irving ($36.5), so the Nets would have to include more salary to make a deal work.

Aside from the Lakers, Woike reports that the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks have received some buzz around the league involving Irving. The Phoenix Suns have also been mentioned as a possible destination.

If the Nets don't trade Irving this winter, they'll be left with nothing when he eventually walks away from the team as a free agent over the summer.