Aaron Gordon Not Making 2023 NBA All-Star Game is a 'Travesty,' Nuggets' Malone Says

C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone wasn't happy to hear only one of his players will be coming with him to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Malone, who's coaching Team LeBron for this year's event, said it was a "travesty" that Aaron Gordon wasn't voted in by coaches as an All-Star reserve:

The team's official Twitter account seemed to react to the news as well:

While the Nuggets own the best record (35-16) in the Western Conference, Nikola Jokić will be their only representative in Salt Lake City.

Gordon is having the best year of his career. He's averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds and shooting the ball more efficiently than he ever has. The 6'8" forward is knocking down 38.8 percent of his three-pointers and boasts a 62.1 effective field-goal rate, per Basketball Reference.

Not even the chance of seeing Gordon in the Slam Dunk Contest was enough to sway the coaches.

Adding the 27-year-old to the West All-Star pool requires taking another player out.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George was a common choice because he has played nine fewer games and logged 129 fewer minutes on the floor. Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr., who has missed 16 games, was another honoree some questioned.

The door may not be totally closed for Gordon. Dejounte Murray replaced Draymond Green on the West reserves last year, while the Eastern Conference saw Kevin Durant and James Harden both miss out and the pair of LaMelo Ball and Jarrett Allen take their spots.

Gordon figures to be at or near the top of the list if NBA Commissioner Adam Silver needs to find an injury replacement.