    Aaron Gordon Not Making 2023 NBA All-Star Game is a 'Travesty,' Nuggets' Malone Says

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 3, 2023

    DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets looks on against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on December 30, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)
    C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

    Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone wasn't happy to hear only one of his players will be coming with him to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

    Malone, who's coaching Team LeBron for this year's event, said it was a "travesty" that Aaron Gordon wasn't voted in by coaches as an All-Star reserve:

    Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

    Michael Malone says he is "very" surprised the Nuggets don't have two players going to All-Star. <br><br>"We have the best record in the west. Second best in the nba … Aaron gordon deserves to be an all star … to me it's a travesty the coaches didn't vote him in."

    The team's official Twitter account seemed to react to the news as well:

    Denver Nuggets @nuggets

    lol

    While the Nuggets own the best record (35-16) in the Western Conference, Nikola Jokić will be their only representative in Salt Lake City.

    Gordon is having the best year of his career. He's averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds and shooting the ball more efficiently than he ever has. The 6'8" forward is knocking down 38.8 percent of his three-pointers and boasts a 62.1 effective field-goal rate, per Basketball Reference.

    Not even the chance of seeing Gordon in the Slam Dunk Contest was enough to sway the coaches.

    Adding the 27-year-old to the West All-Star pool requires taking another player out.

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George was a common choice because he has played nine fewer games and logged 129 fewer minutes on the floor. Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr., who has missed 16 games, was another honoree some questioned.

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    Paul George is a better player than Aaron Gordon. <br><br>This season Aaron Gordon was more worthy of All-Star.

    Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

    Paul George played 37 games, Jaren Jackson Jr. 35. Guess Anthony Edwards (54 games,) De'Aaron Fox (47 games) and Aaron Gordon (46 games) should have load managed more.

    Vic Lombardi @VicLombardi

    The fact Jaren Jackson made it over AG is criminal. Why does Memphis get so much run? PG and JJJ should not be on this team. <a href="https://t.co/y7Mw7P2g0k">https://t.co/y7Mw7P2g0k</a>

    The door may not be totally closed for Gordon. Dejounte Murray replaced Draymond Green on the West reserves last year, while the Eastern Conference saw Kevin Durant and James Harden both miss out and the pair of LaMelo Ball and Jarrett Allen take their spots.

    Gordon figures to be at or near the top of the list if NBA Commissioner Adam Silver needs to find an injury replacement.