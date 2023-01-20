Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Says He'll Do 2023 Dunk Contest If He's Named NBA All-Star

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon told Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated that he will participate in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest if he makes this year's All-Star Game.

Gordon is enjoying the best season of his nine-year career right now, and he's getting it done for a 32-13 Nuggets team sitting first all alone in the Western Conference standings.

The former Arizona star is scoring 16.5 points per game on 58.8 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 29.9 minutes.

As of now, Gordon is not listed among the top 10 frontcourt players for the Western Conference.

It appears unlikely that Gordon will be named a starter. However, he would still have a chance to make it as a reserve, which is chosen by the NBA's head coaches. Those groups will be revealed on Feb. 2.

Gordon put on two of the greatest shows the contest has ever seen in 2016 and 2020 when he was a member of the Orlando Magic.

However, he lost to Zach LaVine and Derrick Jones Jr., respectively, in 2016 and 2020. After the second loss, Gordon said he would never do the dunk contest again.

We'll see if Gordon changes his mind with an All-Star placement. If he does make the game, he'll be headed to Salt Lake City, Utah for All-Star weekend from Feb. 17-19.

For now, he and the Nuggets are looking to win their ninth straight game when they host the Indiana Pacers on Friday.