Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says It Seems 'Impossible' to Match Tom Brady's Legacy

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After Tom Brady's retirement announcement Wednesday, many are reflecting on his legendary legacy.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is preparing to lead his team against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, said Thursday that he doesn't know if it will be possible for anyone to match Brady's career accomplishments.

"I think any athlete wants to be the best at their position ever. And I want to be, but I understand how hard it's gonna be," Mahomes said during an appearance on FS1's First Things First. "I know that Tom being in 10 Super Bowls and winning seven of them is something that seems impossible."

Mahomes went on to say he knows he has a long way to go before he can start focusing on chasing Brady's records:

"So all I can do is take it day by day and get better and better and try to do whatever I can to have great guys around me like I do now and win football games. But at the end of the day, it's a team sport. It takes a team, and I just [want to] to keep those guys around me as long as possible and keep Coach [Andy] Reid coaching for as long as possible as well."

While Mahomes isn't looking to match Brady's legacy quite yet, he's well on his way to a legendary career of his own. This will be the third Super Bowl appearance for the 27-year-old, and he's led the Chiefs to five straight AFC Championship Games.

He's already one of the most prolific passers the league has ever seen, setting numerous records in just five years as a full-time starter after being drafted 10th overall in 2017.

However, the biggest distinction Brady will always have is his trophy case. Mahomes has the opportunity to win his second Super Bowl, which would put him one step closer to being added to the GOAT debate.

Mahomes said of Brady:

"He has the Jordan in him. [It's] that will to win and that will to be the best. I think that's what makes Tom so great. ... That's something that, whenever I talk to Tom, I just try to learn as much as possible. He's more than willing to give me some advice, which is pretty cool. Because he is the GOAT and someone that I want to try to chase. But I know it's a long ways away for me, and I have to continue to just win football games."