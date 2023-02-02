Derek Carr Will 'No Doubt' Generate Trade Interest, Raiders GM Dave Ziegler Says

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to part ways with Derek Carr this offseason, but it's not yet clear if he will be traded or released.

On Thursday, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he's confident he will be able to find a deal for the veteran quarterback that would allow the team to recoup some assets.

"There's gonna be people interested in Derek Carr. There's no doubt about that," Ziegler said. "He's been a good football player in this league for quite some time, and like I said, he's a phenomenal human being. We'll kind of just see where it goes."

Time is winding down for the Raiders to secure a trade for Carr, who has a no-trade clause in his contract. On Feb. 15, his $32.9 million base salary for next season and $7.5 million of his 2024 money will become fully guaranteed, per Spotrac.



If Las Vegas can't find a deal by that date, the more likely scenario is he gets released and becomes free to test the open market. There's a chance that teams around the league wait it out rather than give up assets to land the 31-year-old.

Carr threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions before being benched for the final two games of the season. The 2014 second-round pick had the longest active streak in the NFL with 91 consecutive starts dating back to 2017 before he was replaced by third-year pro Jarrett Stidham.

The Raiders finished 6-11 in their first year under head coach Josh McDaniels. Nine of the team's losses came by one possession. In addition to moving on from Carr, Las Vegas runs the risk of losing first-team All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs this offseason after it declined the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.