Rapoport: 'Very Good Chance' Aaron Rodgers Returns to Packers If He Wants to Stay

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Yet again this offseason there is a lack of clarity on Aaron Rodgers' future, both as to whether he'll retire and if he doesn't, whether he'll return to the Green Bay Packers.

But Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network appeared on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday and said he could see Rodgers playing for the Packers next season:

"If Rodgers wants to be back in Green Bay, I think there's a very good chance that he's back in Green Bay," he said. "That is my guess, educated guess on the whole situation."

There's equally been some uncertainty over whether the Packers want Rodgers back, despite Rapoport's comments. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported over the weekend that "league sources believe the franchise prefers to move on from Rodgers," citing "financial reasons, the state of the Packers franchise and ultimately the feelings of the team and the star quarterback."

Rodgers told McAfee on Tuesday that he wasn't privy to those discussions.

"It sounds like there are already conversations going on that aren't involving me, which is interesting," he said. "Honestly, I've been insulated to a lot of that. ... I'm not a part of those conversations right now. When I make up my mind, one way or another, then you guys and the Packers—not in that order—and everybody else will know at some point."

If the Packers do decide to move on, it would be to allow Jordan Love the chance to ascend to the starting role. But Rodgers would also be the biggest name on the trade market, surely fetching the Packers quite a haul in the process.

The 39-year-old Rodgers is a four-time MVP, 10-time Pro Bowler and an absolute lock to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. His market would be vibrant. But he's also coming off a down season by his own elite standards (3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 64.6 completion percentage), albeit one in which he dealt with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb.

For now, the Packers are in a holding pattern as Rodgers contemplates retirement. But if he decides to resume his career, the Packers will become the epicenter of the NFL offseason.