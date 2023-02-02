Raiders' Maxx Crosby Calls Joey Bosa 'F--king Crybaby' for Complaints About Refs

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Maxx Crosby added more fuel to the AFC West rivalry between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.



Appearing on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, Crosby called out Joey Bosa for complaining about the refs following the Chargers' 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their AFC Wild Card Game.

"S--t like that is so weak to me," the Raiders star said. "You're gonna get held. ... I'm not gonna go and double down and go look like a little f--king crybaby."

During the Chargers' second-half collapse against the Jaguars, Bosa was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties twice. The first one came after he exchanged words with one of the officials over a potentially missed holding call.



The second came late in the fourth quarter after a Jacksonville touchdown when Bosa threw his helmet down in frustration over what he felt was a missed false-start penalty.



Speaking to reporters after the game, Bosa accused the officials of probably going back to their locker room thinking: "Haha, got that asshole. Yeah, got him. Fifteen yards, what a loser."

"I guarantee that's what they're f--king talking like in the back," he added. "Whatever. Power trip. I'm sick of those f--king people."

Bosa's penalties and public comments of the officials cost him $55,546 in fines from the NFL.

Outside his antics, Bosa had a quiet performance against the Jaguars. He only had one tackle and one quarterback hit. The Chargers blew a 27-point lead in the loss.

The Chargers and Raiders will play twice next season. Dates for those matchups have not yet been determined, but Crosby's words about Bosa have made them more intriguing than they might have been otherwise.