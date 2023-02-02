Chiefs Provide Super Bowl 57 Injury Updates on Smith-Schuster, Toney, Hardman

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be without Mecole Hardman for Super Bowl LVII, but head coach Andy Reid is optimistic about the status of Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith Schuster.

"He's in a good place," Reid told reporters of Smith-Schuster.

Hardman returned to the lineup during the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but he did not play in the second half after aggravating a pelvis injury that cost him nearly three months of action.

Smith-Schuster suffered a knee injury against the Bengals that ultimately cost him a $1 million bonus. Toney suffered an ankle injury against Cincinnati and was limited to one catch for nine yards.

Regardless of their playing status, the Chiefs enter the Super Bowl banged up at nearly every offensive position. Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the AFC divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars and limped his way to a stellar performance against Cincinnati. The running back room has been missing Clyde Edwards-Helaire since he suffered an ankle injury in November.

With three different receivers also finding themselves on the injury report, it's easy to see why the Chiefs are currently a 1.5-point underdog heading into next weekend's game. A healthy Kansas City roster would probably flip the spread, but the Eagles' stellar pass rush getting after a hobbled Mahomes without his full arsenal of weapons is cause for concern.

The Eagles are dealing with their own injuries, most notably on the offensive line. But quarterback Jalen Hurts is nearing full health from a nagging shoulder injury and has a talented group of speedsters on the outside ready to stretch out the Kansas City defense.

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (CA-ONT), or calling 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (19+ CA-ONT) (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY/CA-ONT only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See terms at draftkings.com/sportsbook. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.