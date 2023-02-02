Nets Ripped by NBA Twitter for Abysmal Shooting in Blowout Loss vs. Celtics

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons weren't available for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The rest of the team might as well have been on the injury report too.

The Boston Celtics absolutely obliterated Brooklyn at the TD Garden 139-96, led by Jayson Tatum's 31 points and nine rebounds.

Jaylen Brown added 26 points, while Kyrie Irving led the way for the hapless Nets with 20 points.

The Nets couldn't have hit the rim with a medicine ball in this one, shooting 23.1 percent from three (9-of-39). They were also crushed on the boards, 57-32.

This game started ugly, and it finished uglier:

There are plenty of ways to point out how bad this performance was from Brooklyn. But that's NBA Twitter's speciality, so we'll let them take it away:

That's now 11 wins in the past 14 games for the Celtics, while the Nets have dropped seven of their last 11. That dip in form has coincided exactly with the amount of time Durant has missed with a knee injury.

The result is the Nets (31-20) dropping to fifth in the East, while the Celtics (37-15) hold a 2.5-game lead over the Philadelphia 76ers for the top seed in the conference.

At the moment, they are two teams moving in opposite directions. Getting back Durant and to a lesser extent Simmons will help. But the Celtics have had the Nets' number going back to last season.

It hasn't been more definitive than it was on Wednesday night, though. There are blowouts, and then there was that.