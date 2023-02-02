X

    Nets Ripped by NBA Twitter for Abysmal Shooting in Blowout Loss vs. Celtics

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 2, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 01: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles past Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Boston Celtics during the first half at TD Garden on February 01, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons weren't available for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The rest of the team might as well have been on the injury report too.

    The Boston Celtics absolutely obliterated Brooklyn at the TD Garden 139-96, led by Jayson Tatum's 31 points and nine rebounds.

    NBA @NBA

    20 PTS in the first half for Jayson Tatum 🥶<br><br>He's got 20 PTS, 6 REB, and 4 3PM on ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/inMcyqPvZ3">pic.twitter.com/inMcyqPvZ3</a>

    NBA @NBA

    WHAT A START IN BOSTON.<br><br>☘️ Tatum: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 4/4 3PM<br>☘️ Brown: 12 PTS, 3 3PM<br>☘️ Celtics: 70% FG, 8/9 3PM<br><br>Celtics lead 41-13 on ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/VxufBZexfv">pic.twitter.com/VxufBZexfv</a>

    Jaylen Brown added 26 points, while Kyrie Irving led the way for the hapless Nets with 20 points.

    Conor Ryan @ConorRyan_93

    "Kyrie sucks!" chants at TD Garden as the Celtics beat the Nets, 139-96. <a href="https://t.co/y4xcdixmnW">pic.twitter.com/y4xcdixmnW</a>

    The Nets couldn't have hit the rim with a medicine ball in this one, shooting 23.1 percent from three (9-of-39). They were also crushed on the boards, 57-32.

    This game started ugly, and it finished uglier:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jayson Tatum (18 PTS) outscored the entire Nets team by himself in the 1Q 😳 <a href="https://t.co/j42RNGnmtO">pic.twitter.com/j42RNGnmtO</a>

    Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a>' 30-point first-quarter lead on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nets</a> is the biggest first-quarter cushion in team history. And that's a lot of history.

    There are plenty of ways to point out how bad this performance was from Brooklyn. But that's NBA Twitter's speciality, so we'll let them take it away:

    StatMuse @statmuse

    The Celtics tonight:<br><br>— 46-point 1st quarter<br>— 139 total PTS<br>— 10 straight wins against the Nets<br>— Beat the 4 seed by 46 PTS<br><br>Their 2 best players didn't even play in the 4th quarter. <a href="https://t.co/LF3yj8Fklz">pic.twitter.com/LF3yj8Fklz</a>

    Adam Kaufman @AdamMKaufman

    There are blowout wins and there's whatever level of embarrassment that just was at the Garden. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> humiliated the Nets from the opening tip. 139-96 thumping for the NBA leaders.

    َ @FeelLikeDrew

    The Celtics when they play the Warriors vs the Celtics when they play the Nets <a href="https://t.co/39m0iFEHgO">pic.twitter.com/39m0iFEHgO</a>

    Nets Videos @SNYNets

    The Nets lost by 43 points to the Celtics. <a href="https://t.co/IcoTz4FqYO">pic.twitter.com/IcoTz4FqYO</a>

    ًًMamba (LIKE LIMIT) @MambaSZN

    Live footage of the Celtics vs Nets game <a href="https://t.co/0W2NRPwVk6">pic.twitter.com/0W2NRPwVk6</a>

    Brian Y @byysports

    The Nets trying to keep up with the Celtics tonight: <a href="https://t.co/z8Oy1VOoLi">pic.twitter.com/z8Oy1VOoLi</a>

    َ @ReavesWrld

    The Boston Celtics whenever they see the Nets on their schedule <a href="https://t.co/IIijpNZwPf">pic.twitter.com/IIijpNZwPf</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Mike Breen has had it with the Nets tonight. Disdain is dripping from his voice each time Boston gets an easy bucket.

    Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

    It's been rare during this stretch with Vaughn for the Nets to get completely out worked and out hustled the whole game — but that is exactly what happened tonight. This game was over after about three minutes and the Nets never really pushed back.

    That's now 11 wins in the past 14 games for the Celtics, while the Nets have dropped seven of their last 11. That dip in form has coincided exactly with the amount of time Durant has missed with a knee injury.

    The result is the Nets (31-20) dropping to fifth in the East, while the Celtics (37-15) hold a 2.5-game lead over the Philadelphia 76ers for the top seed in the conference.

    At the moment, they are two teams moving in opposite directions. Getting back Durant and to a lesser extent Simmons will help. But the Celtics have had the Nets' number going back to last season.

    It hasn't been more definitive than it was on Wednesday night, though. There are blowouts, and then there was that.