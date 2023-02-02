X

    No. 2 Tennessee Ripped for Shooting by CBB Twitter in Loss vs. Unranked Florida

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 2, 2023

    GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Colin Castleton #12 of the Florida Gators shoots the ball against Olivier Nkamhoua #13 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half of a game at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on February 01, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
    James Gilbert/Getty Images

    Colin Castleton scored 16 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to lead the unranked Florida Gators men's basketball team to a 67-54 home win over the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday.

    Tennessee took a 46-42 lead after a Zakai Zeigler jumper with 9:01 remaining, but it was all Florida from there. The Gators went on a 13-0 run buoyed by Castleton, who had five points and a pair of assists on two three-pointers during that stretch.

    This Castleton three-point play put Florida up 50-46.

    Florida Gators Men's Basketball @GatorsMBK

    HE'S THAT GUY.<br><br>📺 <a href="https://t.co/abYtFXD67B">https://t.co/abYtFXD67B</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoGators?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoGators</a> <a href="https://t.co/t7CSvFrDty">pic.twitter.com/t7CSvFrDty</a>

    Zeigler's three-pointer with 4:22 remaining in regulation stopped the run and sliced the lead to 55-49. The two teams then traded empty possessions before Castleton's three-point play put Florida up nine with 3:25 left.

    He then added a putback layup off his own miss on Florida's next offensive chance to put the Gators back up double digits. Florida never led by fewer than nine points for the remainder of the game.

    Castleton's performance sunk the Vols, but Tennessee ultimately lost because of a game-long shooting drought.

    Tennessee made just 27.9 percent of its field goals and five of 25 three-pointers. Zeigler led the Vols with 15 points but shot just 6-of-19. Olivier Nkamhoua (4-of-13), Santiago Vescovi (2-of-12) and Josiah-Jordan James (2-of-11) also had tough outings.

    The Vols have excelled this season largely because of a defense that ranks first in adjusted efficiency, per KenPom.com. Their offense doesn't rank as well (No. 40 in efficiency), but that hasn't held the Vols back despite the team entering Wednesday shooting just 44.65 percent (No. 177 out of 363 D-I teams).

    Tennessee hit its offensive low point Wednesday, however, and Twitter took note.

    Ben McKee @benmckee14

    Tennessee didn't deserve to win tonight with the way it showed up ready to play. Disappointing from a veteran team.

    Whitaker Cunningham @twittaker6

    This looks like your typical Tennessee tournament team

    Kyle Funkhouser @k_funk16

    College basketball just stinks if Tennessee is the #2 team..

    Wes Rucker @wesrucker247

    Tennessee's offense remains the thorny issue in a sport with a single-elimination postseason.<br><br>Not sure who would beat the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vols?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vols</a> in a series, but their occasional offensive duds are spine snappers.<br><br>Preventing bad offensive games from getting wretched is the issue. Not a new one.

    Jake Miller @TheGIJake

    I don't care if this is a road game. The number 2 team in the country and to some "The Best Tennessee Team Ever" does not lose to a garbage 12-9 Florida team.

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    Someone remind me about this Tennessee-Florida game on Selection Sunday when I'm tempted to write the the Vols into the Elite Eight.

    Charlie Burris @Charlie_Burris

    The ongoing fear of Tennessee having no reliable scorers is sadly real

    Wes Rucker @wesrucker247

    FINAL IN GAINESVILLE: Florida 67, No. 2 Tennessee 54.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vols?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vols</a> have one of their occasional offensive duds, and the result was a loss they deserved.<br><br>Defense wasn't its best, but this one's on the offense. Always the case when this team suffers one of its rare losses. Always.

    DRVawl @DRVawl

    Preparing for the "Tennessee just had an off night." narrative, gets old.

    Ben Vaughan @bvkv09

    Tennessee right now... <a href="https://t.co/HPLNzjhWoZ">pic.twitter.com/HPLNzjhWoZ</a>

    Jake @jmhubbard21

    Offensive inconsistencies will be the Achilles' heel of this Tennessee team.

    Despite the loss, the 18-4 Vols are still tied for second with Auburn and Texas A&M for second in the SEC at 7-2. Those three teams all look up at Alabama (9-0, 19-3).

    Florida moved into a fourth-place tie with Kentucky at 6-3. The Gators improved to 13-9 overall as well.