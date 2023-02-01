Odell Beckham Jr. Will 'Absolutely' Be Considered by Cowboys in FA, per Stephen Jones

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys remain interested in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. despite passing on him this season and will consider signing him during the offseason, executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday.

"Oh, absolutely," Jones said, per Nick Eatman of the team website. "We brought Odell Beckham Jr. in for a visit [and] decided he wasn't ready to play. [But] that's the way we left it with him. Get ready to play, and then let's revisit. We obviously had an interest for a reason."

The Cowboys pursued Beckham during the 2022 season and he met with the franchise in December. However, Dallas determined that the veteran wideout wouldn't be fully rehabbed from his torn ACL in time to help the team compete for a title and ultimately passed on him.

Team owner Jerry Jones, however, left the door open for a possible signing of Beckham in the future.

"It's not realistic to think about having him in any meaningful way for the playoffs," Jones told reporters when asked about the pursuit of Beckham in late December "That's not dismissing [signing Beckham in] the future, but it is dismissing, for the most part, the reality of him getting in here and helping us in the playoffs."

Beckham tore his ACL while playing for the Los Angeles Rams in last season's Super Bowl. He's closing in on the end of his rehab, posting a video earlier this week of a workout session he took part in.

The 30-year-old added he's at about 70 percent, which is a good sign as he eyes a return to the field in 2023.

The Cowboys had a void at wide receiver during the 2022 campaign after losing Cedrick Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in free agency and trading Amari Cooper to the Browns. They signed James Washington in free agency, but he suffered a foot injury in training camp and was cut after two regular season games.

Dallas also added veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton in December, but he caught just seven passes for 121 yards in three games.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler, would be a great fit in a Dallas wideout group that includes CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown. When he was fully healthy during the 2021 regular season, Beckham caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns split between the Rams and Cleveland Browns.

Aside from the Cowboys, Beckham should draw interest from a number of teams in free agency. If he signs elsewhere, Dallas will need to find another way to fill their void at receiver.