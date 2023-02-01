Patriots' Bill Belichick Praises 'Ultimate Winner' Tom Brady After QB's Retirement

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion's former head coach was quick to pay tribute to his longtime signal-caller.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement:

"Tom Brady was the ultimate winner. He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history. His relentless pursuit of excellence drove him on a daily basis. His work ethic and desire to win were both motivational and inspirational to teammates and coaches alike. Tom was a true professional who carried himself with class and integrity throughout his career. I thank Tom for the positive impact he had on me and on the Patriots and congratulate him on his amazing career."

Patriots owner Robert Kraft added:

Brady announced in a social media post on Wednesday morning that he was retiring "for good."

When Brady first announced he would be retiring in February 2022 before deciding to return to the Buccaneers for another season, Belichick called the star quarterback the "best player in NFL history."

"I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner," Belichick said. "Tom's humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history."

The 45-year-old spent the first 20 years of his career with the Patriots before signing with the Buccaneers for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons. He and Belichick led New England to unprecedented success with 17 AFC East titles, nine AFC titles and six Super Bowl victories in that span.

Brady also earned 14 Pro Bowl selections, three MVP awards, four Super Bowl MVPs and two Offensive Player of the Year awards in his tenure with the Patriots. He added a Super Bowl title, Super Bowl MVP award and a Pro Bowl honor in his three seasons with the Bucs.

Brady went 32-18 and 5-2 in the playoffs in his career without Belichick. The veteran head coach, meanwhile, is 25-25 and 0-1 in the playoffs without Brady as his quarterback, though he'll get the opportunity to improve upon that record as long as he remains head coach.

Considering Brady's retirement is "for good" this time, Belichick likely isn't going to have to make any more statements reminiscing on the legendary signal-caller's career until he's eventually inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028, the first year he becomes eligible.