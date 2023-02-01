Justin Fields' 'Growth' Praised by Bears OC, Says QB Has 'A Long Way to Go'

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields showed a lot of improvement during his second season in the NFL, and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was happy with his growth in 2022.

However, Getsy knows the 23-year-old has a lot more work to do.

"Yeah, no, I have great confidence in Justin," Getsy said at the Senior Bowl this week, per NFL.com's Eric Edholm. "You saw the growth that he had from a year ago to where he's at now. He still has a long way to go as far as where we want to be, and he knows that.

"But nobody works harder than Justin. The kind of guy he is, the kind of leader that he is, (I am) really excited to see what we can do this coming season, you can see the most growth for 2022."

During his rookie season in 2021, Fields appeared in 12 games and completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also ran for 420 yards and two scores.

During the 2022 campaign, the Ohio State product completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 15 games. In addition, he ran for 1,143 yards and eight scores.

While Fields showed some nice improvement this year, the Bears will be looking to see him take a big leap forward next season in hopes of being better able to contend in the NFC North.