Travis Kelce Urges Chiefs Fans to Not Put Jersey on Rocky Statue Before Super Bowl 57

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In the Philadelphia Eagles' run to a title in the 2017 season, Minnesota Vikings fans put a jersey from their team on the Rocky statue at the base of the Philadelphia Art Museum before the NFC Championship Game.

In the playoffs this year, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers' fans did the same. It obviously didn't work out well for any of those teams, to the point that Eagles center Jason Kelce offered an interesting theory on who was adorning the Rocky statue in opposing jerseys during his New Heights podcast (a Jukes Original presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment) with brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (20:48 mark):

"I'm gonna be honest, I think somebody from Philadelphia is doing this now," Jason Kelce said. "I don't think this is an opposing team thing at this point. There's no way opposing teams continue to do this. I'm convinced there is a Philadelphia fan who is putting these shirts on the Rocky statue just to get everyone fired up and it's working tremendously. So keep doing it. I guarantee it. There's no way. Because it's happened every single game. The Giants did it. The 49ers did it. There will probably be a Chiefs jersey on it this week."

"Chiefs, do not touch the f--king Rocky memorial!" Travis Kelce replied. "Do not do that and definitely don't put an No. 87 on it!"

The Eagles and Chiefs will clash in this year's Super Bowl, pitting the two brothers against each other and pitting Chiefs head coach Andy Reid against his former team. It will be a fascinating matchup between the two teams that were the best teams in football all season long.

Chiefs fans just better stay away from Rocky.