Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Will Look to Replace Brett Maher After Playoff Struggles

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new kicker in 2023.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Wednesday that the team intends to start over at kicker following Brett Maher's postseason struggles. However, he did not specify any potential targets.

Maher had a solid regular season with the Cowboys in 2022, making 29 of 32 field goal attempts and 50 of 53 extra-point attempts in 17 games. He also averaged 65.1 yards on kickoffs.

However, the 33-year-old struggled mightily in the playoffs. In a 31-14 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round, Maher missed four of five extra-point attempts. He became the first player in NFL history to miss three-plus extra points in a postseason game.

After the win, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the team would "forge ahead" with Maher as their kicker.

"We need Brett. He understands that we need to get back on it this week and get him ready to go, obviously with kickoffs in an outdoor stadium out there in Santa Clara," McCarthy said. "He's disappointed, but we need him, and he'll focus in, and he's been super clutch for us all year. That's the plan."

Jones also said at the time that the team wasn't going to look into replacing Maher ahead of the NFC Divisional Round.

While Maher made both of his field goal attempts in a divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, he missed another extra point attempt, which undoubtedly put his status with the franchise into question.

It's unclear who the Cowboys might consider to replace Maher in 2023. However, Mason Crosby, Robbie Gould, Matt Prater, Greg Zuerlein and Matt Gay are among those expected to be available.