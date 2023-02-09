Lakers' LeBron James Ruled Out vs. Bucks Because of Foot Injury

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without star LeBron James for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks because of a foot injury.

James has missed games at times this season with ankle and groin injuries, but he has largely avoided long-term setbacks and remained fairly durable at 38 years old.

That durability is a defining trait of his legacy at this point, as he remains among the best players in the league even at his age in his 20th season. His presence has been even more important for the Lakers this season because Anthony Davis has missed time with health concerns.

James is averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from deep in 2022-23.

While the Lakers can rely more on Davis as the primary option if the King is sidelined, they don't have someone who can replicate the legend's impact on a nightly basis. It will instead be more of a group effort to help the team stay afloat until he is ready to return.

But facing one of the best teams in the league in the Bucks without him will be a daunting task.