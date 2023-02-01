Cowboys News: Ezekiel Elliott Return in 2023 Eyed by Jerry, Stephen Jones

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys front office plans to keep running back Ezekiel Elliott heading into 2023:

Elliott is under contract through 2026 as part of his six-year, $90 million extension he signed in 2019, although the Cowboys could move him if needed. The team will save $4.9 million against the cap if he is traded or released before June 1, per Spotrac, leaving $11.9 million in dead-cap money.



With fellow running back Tony Pollard set to become a free agent, Dallas could prioritize the younger player this offseason.

However, owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones are both standing by Elliott.

Elliott is willing to take a pay cut to remain with the team, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. This could help the squad keep both running backs after they helped the Cowboys finish fourth in the NFL in points scored last season.

Pollard outplayed Elliott for much of the 2022 season, averaging 5.9 yards per touch compared to Elliott's 3.9. The 2019 fourth-round pick earned his first Pro Bowl selection this year after totaling 1,378 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns.

There is uncertainty after Pollard, 25, suffered a fractured fibula in the season-ending playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, although he's expected to be back in time for training camp, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

Health concerns could still be enough to keep Elliott around after the durable running back topped 230 carries for his seventh straight season since entering the NFL.

The 27-year-old set career lows in rushing yards (876) and per-carry average (3.8) this past season, although his 12 rushing touchdowns tied for fifth in the league. He remains valuable on short-yardage attempts and is useful to keep Pollard fresh.

If the Cowboys can renegotiate the veteran's contract, Elliott should have a big role once again in 2023.