Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Offense Will Be Similar to HC's Packers System

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, and he will apparently be trying some of the same things that worked then with the 2023 Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Wednesday the plan is for McCarthy to call the plays and operate with an offensive system similar to the one he used in Green Bay.

The play-calling role came into focus when the Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It didn't take long for Moore to find a new job, as the Los Angeles Chargers hired him to take the place of the fired Joe Lombardi.

The Boise State product was the Cowboys' offensive coordinator the last four seasons and directed a group that led the league in yards in 2019 and 2021. The team was fourth in the league in scoring this season.

It is hard to blame Moore for the postseason exit, but Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters some philosophical differences existed between the offensive coordinator and McCarthy.

McCarthy's results from his time in Green Bay are impressive.

He was the head coach from 2006 until the Packers fired him after Week 13 of the 2018 season, and he led the franchise to one Super Bowl title, six NFC North crowns and nine playoff appearances in nearly 13 seasons.

McCarthy finished with a 125-77-2 record in Green Bay and remains the only head coach to help Aaron Rodgers reach a Super Bowl.

While the Cowboys don't have Rodgers, plenty of talent is in place with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalton Schultz and more if they bring everyone back for the 2023 campaign.

Figuring out the right play calls to maximize that group will be the head coach's responsibility.