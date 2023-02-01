Cowboys Open to Dak Prescott Contract Extension After Playoff Loss, Per Stephen Jones

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Despite speculation about Dak Prescott's future with the Dallas Cowboys following a disappointing playoff loss, executive vice president Stephen Jones doesn't seem concerned about the quarterback's ability to lead the team.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Jones said the Cowboys remain committed to Prescott and are open to negotiating a contract extension with the two-time Pro Bowler.

The Cowboys don't need to rush into an extension with Prescott. He has two years remaining on the four-year, $160 million contract he signed in 2021.

Of course, the Cowboys learned the hard way what happens when you take a hard stance with a starting quarterback. They didn't sign Prescott to a long-term extension when he was eligible after the 2018 season and had to use the franchise tag to keep him in 2020.

The deal gave Prescott leverage to receive a full no-trade clause and a no-tag provision that prevents the Cowboys from using the franchise tender on him again if he becomes a free agent.

Despite some of the hand-wringing after the Cowboys' 19-12 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Prescott is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He had bad turnover luck this season, though, with an NFL-high 15 interceptions and a 3.8 interception percentage.

This season should end up as an outlier in Prescott's career. His career interception rate is 2.0 percent, and this was his first season over 1.8 percent since 2017.

In the six seasons when he has started at least 12 games, the Cowboys haven't finished below .500. He averages 4,371 passing yards and 29 touchdowns per season.

The Cowboys have made the playoffs four times in seven seasons with Prescott. They defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card Round for their first playoff victory since the 2018 season.