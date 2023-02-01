Raiders Must Pay Derek Carr's Full 2023 Salary If He's Seriously Injured at Pro Bowl

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Derek Carr isn't joining the ever-growing list of quarterbacks to skip out on the Pro Bowl, and that's likely making the Las Vegas Raiders very nervous.

Carr's $32.9 million salary for the 2023 season is guaranteed for injury, and the NFL's collective bargaining agreement covers players who are injured in the Pro Bowl. So while the Raiders shut down their longtime quarterback in anticipation of trading him this offseason, they could have to foot the bill if Carr suffers a serious injury.

The league's new Pro Bowl Games make it highly unlikely any injuries will transpire—particularly to the quarterback. The league eliminated the tackling element from this year's event, instead going for a 7-on-7 flag football extravaganza.

In other words: You're not likely to see Carr scrambling out of the pocket or evading oncoming rushers.

That said, it's at least a little curious that Carr would choose to participate knowing his future is up in the air.

The Raiders will need to make a decision on Carr's status with the franchise by Feb. 15, the guarantee date for his 2023 salary regardless of injury.