Brock Purdy Says He Hasn't Discussed 49ers' QB Plans for 2023 with Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers' quarterback situation will be one of the biggest storylines entering the 2023 season, and even Brock Purdy doesn't know what's going to happen.

The rookie seventh-round pick told reporters Tuesday that he hasn't yet discussed the team's quarterback plans for 2023 with head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"We just sort of reflected about the season, and it was more about what I can do to get healthy and what I have to do when I get back," Purdy said. "In terms of who's going to be the starter and who we're bringing in or any news, we literally didn't cover any of that, and, honestly I didn't want to hear about anything."

Purdy's comments are in line with those made by second-year quarterback Trey Lance, who also told reporters Tuesday that he hasn't addressed the situation with Shanahan.

Lance began the season as San Francisco's starting quarterback but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 and was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo. The 2021 third overall pick is expected to be ready for the team's offseason program.

Garoppolo, who has been with the team since the 2017 campaign, suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 13 and was replaced by Purdy, the team's third-string quarterback.

Purdy entered the starting lineup with zero expectations and somehow exceeded them. The Iowa State product completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 1,098 yards and 11 touchdowns against two interceptions in his five regular-season starts, in addition to rushing for one score.

With Purdy's help, the 49ers finished atop the NFC West with a 13-4 record and reached the conference championship game, where they fell 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow during the first quarter of that contest and was removed.

Given Purdy's miraculous start to his NFL career, he'll more than likely be given the opportunity to serve as the team's starting quarterback in 2023. Lance could also be given the chance, meaning a quarterback battle in training camp could be on tap.

As for Garoppolo, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent, it seems unlikely that we'll see him back in San Francisco in 2023. However, nothing has been ruled out for the veteran signal-caller.