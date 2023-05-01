Latavius Murray, Bills Agree to 1-Year Contract Following 2023 NFL Draft

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran running back Latavius Murray signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

The 33-year-old made the most of the opportunity provided to him by the Denver Broncos, which were pressed into reshuffling their backfield early into the 2022 season.

Murray's arrival came shortly after a torn ACL ruled Javonte Williams out for the year. Melvin Gordon's four fumbles through the first four weeks raised doubts as to whether he could shoulder the load in Williams' absence.

Not only did Murray give the Broncos the depth they badly needed at running back, but he also steadily emerged as their No. 1 option on the ground. His 703 rushing yards and five touchdowns were the most on the team, and he averaged a healthy 4.4 yards per carry.

The UCF product's best performance came in Denver's 31-28 season-ending win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He carried the ball 15 times for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Football Outsiders ranked the 2015 Pro Bowler 18th among running backs in defense-adjusted yards above replacement, an impressive position considering his age and usage. Of the top 20 finishers, he had the fifth-fewest touches.

Last offseason, Murray's value seemed to be approaching perilous territory for an aging vet. Coming off a 2021 campaign in which he ran for 501 yards and six touchdowns, he only managed to get a practice-squad deal with the New Orleans Saints after the regular season kicked off.

This time around, he figured to have a slightly bigger market with the teams looking to add an experienced ball-carrier.

In Buffalo, Murray will back up the pair of Damien Harris and James Cook. If push comes to shove, the Bills should be able to count on him to be a dependable replacement for either player.