WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 31

Credit: WWE.com

NXT Vengeance Day will be one of the biggest nights in brand history, and the January 31 edition was the last stop before the roster headed to Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

NXT champion Bron Breakker and NXT women's champion Roxanne Perez would speak ahead of their title matches as well as their respective challengers Grayson Waller, and Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

The Creed Brothers would finally face Indus Sher in a tag team match to decide which was the better tandem in NXT.

Meanwhile, three teams would compete in The New Day Invitation to earn a spot in the NXT Tag Team Championships match at Vengeance Day on Saturday: The Dyad, Malik Blade and Edris Enofé, and Andre Chase and Duke Hudson.

This show needed to build the excitement for a major event that would test many of NXT's top stars in front of a fresh live audience.

