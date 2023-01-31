Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers Won't Beg QB to Return for 2023 NFL Season

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are still awaiting the decision from Aaron Rodgers while he continues to ponder his future, but the team reportedly won't be making a push to get him to return.

According to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Packers don't plan on begging Rodgers to come back for the 2023 season, which could lead to the star quarterback forcing a trade.

Rodgers is set to earn $110 million over the next two seasons, which likely would influence him not to retire this year. The 39-year-old has a $58.3 option bonus that would reduce his 2023 cap hit to $31.6 million if exercised between March 15 and the day before the regular season begins.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that "a Rodgers trade could be driven by financial reasons, the state of the Packers franchise and ultimately the feelings of the team and the star quarterback." He also noted that Green Bay's preference is to move on from Rodgers at this point.

The Packers have Jordan Love waiting to take over the starting quarterback spot from Rodgers. The team has to decide on the 2020 first-round pick's fifth-year option, which would be worth nearly $20 million guaranteed if exercised by early May.

If Rodgers is made available this offseason, he would be the biggest star on the market for quarterback-needy teams. The 2020 and 2021 NFL MVP had a down year this past season and would be motivated for a bounce-back campaign in 2023. A potential trade of Rodgers would be reminiscent of when Green Bay parted ways with longtime quarterback Brett Favre by trading him to the New York Jets in 2008.