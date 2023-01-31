Chargers' Khalil Mack Replaced in Pro Bowl by Dolphins' Bradley Chubb After Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl, but he withdrew because of an undisclosed injury, according to Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk.

The NFL has named Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb as Mack's replacement, marking his second career selection.

In his first year with the Chargers, Mack appeared in all 17 games and recorded 50 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He had spent the previous four seasons with the Chicago Bears, and it was a strong bounce-back campaign after he was limited to seven games in 2021 because of foot surgery.

Chubb was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Dolphins on Nov. 1 and signed a five-year, $110 million extension upon his acquisition. In 16 total games last season, he registered 39 total tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles. However, he had only 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks in eight games with Miami.

The 26-year-old is now the fourth member of the Dolphins to be named to the Pro Bowl, joining star receiver Tyreek Hill, left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard. It's the first time the team had four Pro Bowl selections since 2016.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games are set to be a multiday showcase beginning this Thursday and culminating with a series of flag football games on Sunday.