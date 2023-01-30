Patrick Mahomes' Father: Bears Told Us They'd Draft Son over Mitch Trubisky in 2017

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already enjoyed a legendary career for the Kansas City Chiefs, as the two sides were a perfect match when the team traded up to draft him 10th overall in 2017.

However, Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., revealed Monday that there was a belief his son was going to end up with a different franchise that night.

The elder Mahomes appeared on The Parkins & Spiegel Show on WSCR 670 The Score and said the Chicago Bears informed his son he would be selected by them with the No. 3 overall pick. The Bears instead traded up to No. 2 to draft Mitch Trubisky, and the rest is history:

Mahomes Sr. added the 27-year-old had embraced the possibility of being drafted by the Bears.

"Once they traded up and got Mitch, it kind of hurt him. It really did," Mahomes Sr. said.

Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to a third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years Sunday, is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL and has thrived in Kansas City. Trubisky spent the 2022 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and started four games before being replaced by rookie Kenny Pickett in Week 5.