National Signing Day 2023: Ranking Top 25 Recruiting Classes After NSD

20. TCU Horned Frogs

Class size: 24

1 Thing to Know

Not getting Jaden Rashada hurt, and the Horned Frogs' search for a quarterback continues.

Otherwise, things were fine. Much like Texas Tech, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is enjoying supreme success recruiting in his state, thanks to his ties from years coaching where everything's bigger. After making it to the national championship game in his first year, though, Dykes is doing it on another level.

Of the Horned Frogs' nine 4-star pledges/signees, eight hail from Texas. "You know, guys that weren't necessarily returning our phone calls six weeks ago, all of a sudden were returning our calls," Dykes told reporters at an early national signing day presser in December. "That allowed us to go recruit some really good players to what we thought was already a good class."

19. Florida State Seminoles

Class size: 18

1 Thing to Know

This is a smallish class, largely because head coach Mike Norvell has proved to be exceptional at supplementing this team through the transfer portal, and the Seminoles have done it again this year. But there are some quality high schoolers coming in.

If Lamont Green Jr.'s name looks familiar, it should. His dad (of the same name) was a key part of the 'Noles defense as a linebacker on the 1998 team that lost to Tennessee in the national championship game. The younger Green is nicknamed "Boots" and is an edge-rusher.

18. Auburn Tigers

Class size: 21

1 Thing to Know

Hugh Freeze learned his recruiting chops from Ed Orgeron, and it shows. The man can flat-out convince prospects to come play football for him. He changed the trajectory of the Tigers' recruiting when he took over in November.

Flipping cornerback Kayin Lee (Ohio State) and defensive end Keldric Faulk (Florida State) was massive. Both of those guys will play right away. Sylvester Smith (Tennessee), Colton Hood (Michigan State) and Connor Lew (Miami) also were culprits for Freeze's bandit brigade. This class is built on guys who were ticketed for other destinations.

17. Michigan Wolverines

Class size: 24

1 Thing to Know

Coach Jim Harbaugh has done a bang-up job in the transfer portal during this cycle, and even though his recruiting class is a little short on impact players, he closed the early session well.

The Wolverines boosted their rankings with pledges from a pair of 4-stars in December. Karmello English signed with Big Blue over several SEC offers, and then cornerback Jyaire Hill signed with the Wolverines over Illinois after not having them in his top five.

16. South Carolina Gamecocks

Class size: 24

1 Thing to Know

While Zavion Hardy had to go the JUCO ranks, the South Carolina Gamecocks were the story of the day Wednesday, landing the biggest remaining target on the board in Nyckoles Harbor.

With heavy hitters such as Oregon and Michigan (along with Maryland) swinging, Harbor's relationship with Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks' track and field program proved massive. A NIL package helped, and one of the top athletes is heading to the SEC.

Blessed with Olympic speed, Harbor expects to play tight end in Columbia, and he should give Spencer Rattler a matchup-nightmare target to exploit defenses right away. What a massive pull for Beamer.