Former Nebraska Interim HC Mickey Joseph Dismissed After Assault Charge

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Mickey Joseph, who was charged with felony assault after a Nov. 30 arrest, is no longer with the Nebraska football program.

The Associated Press noted Friday the athletic department released a statement saying Joseph is no longer affiliated with the team. The Cornhuskers named him their interim coach for the final nine games of the 2022 season after firing Scott Frost following a 1-2 start.

Joseph was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation after a woman said he punched her, pulled her hair and put his hands on her throat.

While he denied the allegations, Nebraska placed him on administrative leave.

The AP noted it is not clear whether Joseph received severance pay following this decision. His contract stated the university does not have to pay out the remaining money if he is fired for cause following a misdemeanor or felony conviction.

Joseph is due in court on Jan. 30.

The Cornhuskers announced the hiring of former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on Nov. 26. It wasn't clear in the immediate aftermath of the Rhule hiring whether Joseph would remain on the staff in another role.