    Eagles' Nick Sirianni's Omission as NFL COY Finalist Slammed as 'Disgrace' by Fans

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 25, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 08: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during pregame of the National Football league game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on January 8, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Nick Sirianni led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but it wasn't enough to be one of three finalists for the Associated Press Coach of the Year.

    Though Sirianni was initially listed as one of five finalists by the NFL, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press clarified that there are only three finalists for the award. The New York Giants' Brian Daboll, Jacksonville Jaguars' Doug Pederson and San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan were the finalists, per Maaddi.

    Unsurprisingly, Eagles fans weren't happy about the coach's exclusion among the top candidates:

    Dick Sirianni @IgglesCoverage

    Nick Sirianni isn't a Coach of the Year finalist? <a href="https://t.co/qVkKglSMl9">pic.twitter.com/qVkKglSMl9</a>

    Bizarro Jordan Taber @YoshkeZoidberg

    Best record in football, helped make a QB who most people thought was a career backup All-Pro, beat the pants off Brian Daboll thrice, but sure. <a href="https://t.co/MWfYIvvvw7">https://t.co/MWfYIvvvw7</a>

    Pat Gallen @PatGallenCBS3

    Absolutely hilarious that Nick Sirianni is not a finalist for coach of the year. <br><br>Even more ridiculous that Brandon Graham is not a finalist for comeback player of the year. <br><br>White board material for this Sunday I suppose. "No one likes us, we don't care."

    Alec Temme @tembo_slice

    Daboll….over Sirianni…? This has to be a joke right? <a href="https://t.co/VwFn7PMKFS">https://t.co/VwFn7PMKFS</a>

    FullmetalMoose @MooseFullmetal

    How is Nick Sirianni not a finalist for NFL Head Coach of The Year? That's ridiculous. Even if he didn't win he should've been a lock for finalist

    Ben Kukainis @wegoliveinfive

    COTY is null and void if Sirianni isn't even a finalist.

    Mike Keating @MKeats21

    Daboll over Sirianni is an absolute joke. <a href="https://t.co/DFXp88rUol">https://t.co/DFXp88rUol</a>

    Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane

    Actually, he's not. The NFL sent out a promo with Sirianni among the 5 coaches up for the award. But remarkably he's not a finalist for the AP award. <a href="https://t.co/CzxLULzQ09">https://t.co/CzxLULzQ09</a>

    Mid Major Matt @MidMajorMatt

    The AP doesn't have Nick Sirianni as a finalist for Coach of the Year. <br><br>So stupid. Burn down the award.

    Brandon Frm NJ @BrandonfrmNJ

    Hahahaha Sirianni had the best record in the league this is ridiculous <a href="https://t.co/NRx4fsusnI">https://t.co/NRx4fsusnI</a>

    Slim Bálor @TheCreativeJC

    Kyle Shanahan is a COY finalist and Sirianni isn't. Okay man.

    Ian @ianmccalister

    Sirianni not even being a finalist is a disgrace to the award's legitimacy <a href="https://t.co/qX0Yv8thYR">https://t.co/qX0Yv8thYR</a>

    Aidan Bullitt @AidanBullitt

    Sirianni probably shouldn't have won, but to not even be top 3 after the year this team has had is just wrong <a href="https://t.co/e4bEQWHD32">https://t.co/e4bEQWHD32</a>

    Brenden Deeg @BrendenDeeg_

    So Nick Sirianni leading his team to a 14-3 record and the #1 seed in the NFC isn't good enough to be a coach of the year finalist? <br><br>What a joke.

    Tom Ignudo @TomIgnudo

    Nick Sirianni helped lead his team to the best record in the NFC, a franchise record in wins in the regular season, but he's not a Coach of the Year finalist 🤔 <a href="https://t.co/RCPukPiG5A">https://t.co/RCPukPiG5A</a>

    Sirianni certainly had a strong claim to the award.

    After leading the team to a 9-8 record in his first season with the team last year, Sirianni lifted the squad to new heights. The Eagles started 13-1 before starting quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder injury, and the team went 14-1 overall with Hurts in the lineup.

    Philadelphia will host the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

    Despite Sirriani's success, the other candidates have arguably an even better claim to the award.

    The Giants had five straight losing seasons before hiring Daboll, who took the team from 4-13 to 9-7-1 in his first year. Even if New York lost three games to the Eagles, few expected to see this squad in the divisional round of the playoffs this year.

    The same could be said for the Jaguars, who went from 3-14 in 2021 to 9-8 in 2022 in the first year under Pederson. The former Eagles coach completely transformed the culture in just one season with Jacksonville following Urban Meyer's disastrous tenure.

    Shanahan had higher expectations entering the year with the 49ers, but the coach overcame significant adversity to lead his team to a 13-4 record. After the team's top two quarterbacks, Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, suffered season-ending injuries, rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy took over and won seven straight games as a starter (including playoffs).

    It created a difficult choice for voters, and the alternatives were enough to leave Sirianni off the list. An Eagles coach hasn't won the award since Andy Reid in 2002.

