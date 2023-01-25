X

    Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Says His Car Was Stolen After Playoff Win over Giants

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 25, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 08: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Philadelphia Eagles star C.J. Gardner-Johnson had his car stolen after his team's 38-7 victory over the New York Giants in the NFC divisional round.

    The veteran defensive back shared a video on social media of his reaction in the aftermath. Fortunately, he may have already identified the perpetrator.

    "I know exactly who stole my s--t, bro," he said to somebody off camera. "Don't worry about it. We got y'all on camera."

    Gardner-Johnson also expressed surprise that the Eagles' win didn't spare him from being the victim of a car theft.

    The 25-year-old has been a critical piece of Philly's secondary this season after getting traded to the Eagles from the New Orleans Saints. His six interceptions were tied for the highest in the NFL.

    Gardner-Johnson is due to hit free agency and figures to be in high demand. NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal ranked him as the seventh-best free agent on the board.

    In the event he hasn't recovered his car by then, Gardner-Johnson's next contract should provide him with ample cash to buy a suitable replacement.

