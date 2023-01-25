Mick Foley on WWE Raw Absence; Mandy Rose Explains Release; FTR Reveals WWE Contract

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Foley on Why He Didn't Attend Raw Is XXX

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley divulged Tuesday that he turned down an offer to appear on Monday's 30th anniversary episode of Raw.

In a Facebook post (h/t Manik Aftab of Ringside News), Foley explained why he declined the invite:

"I was definitely asked by WWE, and politely declined due to the hectic nature of my schedule. If I had not taken the past couple days off—and instead traveled to Philadelphia for the show—I would be on the road for 32 consecutive days. I have been working on a new project—which has been great fun, but also requires a lot of travel—and I just really needed a couple days off to relax and see my wife and children."

Several legends who had a huge hand in the success of Raw over the years appeared on Raw Is XXX, including The Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, among others.

Although he wasn't on the show, there is no question that Foley was a central figure on Raw for several years, particularly during the Monday Night War between WWE and WCW.

WCW famously spoiled Foley's WWE Championship win over The Rock on the Jan. 4, 1999, episode of Raw, prompting viewers to switch from Nitro to Raw, and giving Raw its first ratings win in a year-and-a-half.

Foley created countless memorable moments under his Mankind, Cactus Jack and Dude Love personas, which is why he remains a beloved figure in wrestling lore.

It is apparent that Foley still has a positive relationship with WWE based on the fact that he was invited to Raw Is XXX, which means more invitations to special shows should be forthcoming.

Rose Reveals What She Was Told About WWE Release

Former NXT women's champion Mandy Rose provided insight into her surprising release from WWE last month.

In an interview with Jeanette Settembre of the New York Post this week, Rose suggested she was not expecting to lose her job or the NXT women's title, which she dropped to Roxanne Perez on Dec. 13: "For me to lose the title on such a whim on a random Tuesday night with zero storytelling and zero promotion leading up to the match was a shocker. I was very caught off guard."

One day after she lost the belt, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported that WWE released Rose because of content she was posting on her FanTime page, which is a subscription service similar to OnlyFans.

Sapp noted that WWE felt it was "put in a tough position" and that Rose's content was "outside of the parameters" of her contract.

Some of the content Rose posted on FanTime was explicit and contained nudity, but Rose suggested to Settembre that WWE had more of an issue with her making money off a subscription service than the nature of the content itself, saying: "I wasn't told about racy images. I wasn't told about anything else. I was told about the subscription-based platform."

In the past, WWE had cracked down on talent making money in other ventures, such as streaming on Twitch. It is possible FanTime landed under the same parameters in WWE's view.

While Rose lost her job with WWE after enjoying a historic 413-day reign as NXT women's champion, she has remained successful outside the company.

Rose told Settembre she made $1 million in one month on the platform, which is unquestionably far more than she would have made in an entire year with WWE.

Despite her success, fans were disappointed to see her WWE run end since she had hit her stride and was doing the best work of her career in the ring and on the microphone.

Harwood Reveals Contract Details from WWE Run

As FTR prepares to decide on its pro wrestling future, member Dax Harwood gave some insight into the contract the team had during its time in WWE.

Speaking on his FTR with Dax podcast (h/t WrestlingInc's Nathan-Jay Collantes), Harwood revealed he wasn't making big money while on WWE's main roster: "Our contracts were the very bottom dollar. I'll tell you mine. I don't know about Cash's [Wheeler]. But our first contract for the main roster was $125,000, $150,000, $175,000 across the three years and that was it, you know."

After twice holding the NXT Tag Team Championships as The Revival, Dax and Cash were called up to the main roster in 2017 where they remained until their release in 2020.

FTR went on to become the first Triple Crown tag team champs in WWE history, holding the NXT, Raw and SmackDown tag team titles during their tenure.

Since leaving WWE, FTR has gone on to enjoy great success, holding the AEW, ROH, IWGP and AAA tag team titles.

On a recent episode of his podcast (h/t Tyriece Simon of SEScoops), Harwood said he and Wheeler are going to take some time off to consider their future. He noted that their AEW contracts expire in April.

Returning to WWE is an option, but Harwood said on his podcast (h/t Gunjan Nath of Ringside News) that Vince McMahon being back as chairman makes things less certain.

Harwood noted that McMahon was not a fan of FTR, and if he starts making decisions regarding talent again, it could lead to a conflict of interests.

For now, Triple H is firmly established as head of creative, and since he was the one who booked FTR to win the NXT Tag Team Championships twice and presented them as a top team, WWE could be appealing with him calling the shots.

