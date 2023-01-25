Chiefs' Key Matchups to Beat Bengals in AFC Championship

0 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs need to figure out how to end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Andy Reid's team fell to the Bengals in each of the last two regular seasons and in last year's AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City has to come up with a game plan to stop Joe Burrow, and now it has the extra obstacle of compensating for what Patrick Mahomes may not be able to do in the pocket.

Mahomes is dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round.

The Chiefs can protect Mahomes in a few different ways to keep the Bengals defense on its toes.

Isiah Pacheco's emergence in the ground attack and Travis Kelce's continued playoff dominance are assets the Chiefs can use to make up for what Mahomes can't do on Sunday.