Biggest Positions of Need for the Bears Entering 2023 NFL Offseason

The Chicago Bears find themselves in a unique position compared to other franchises that have held the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft recently.

Chicago already has a franchise quarterback in place in the form of Justin Fields, so it can attack its many other needs in the offseason.

The Bears would likely go after one of the top defensive stars at the top of the draft, but the talent grab isn't the only mechanism they can use to improve their roster this offseason.

General manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus and their staffs need to pick out the best options in free agency and on the trade market to bolster a roster that went 3-14 in the 2022 season.

Adding protection for Fields and skill-position players to work with the quarterback entering his third year should be the offseason goals on offense.

Defensively, the Bears must replace the production left by Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith in trades over the last year.

Chicago must do all it can to bolster the group around Fields, but it also needs to add defensive game-changers to keep the Ohio State product on the field as much as possible.