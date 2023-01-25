Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Wednesday

0 of 3

Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tommy Paul earned the opportunity of a lifetime with his Australian Open quarterfinal win on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old American set up a semifinal clash with Novak Djokovic by beating fellow unseeded American Ben Shelton in four sets inside Rod Laver Arena.

Paul is the lone United States representative left in either singles draw. Paul, Shelton and Sebastian Korda all made it to the final eight on the men's side. Jessica Pegula was a quarterfinalist on the women's side.

Djokovic will be a brutal opponent to play against for Paul. The nine-time Australian Open champion has not lost in the final two rounds of the season's first major.

The No. 4 seed is a perfect 9-0 in semifinals and finals in Melbourne, and it would be no surprise, if he extended that mark to 10-0 in each round given his incredible form over the last week-and-a-half.

A somewhat similar situation played out in the women's singles quarterfinals on Wednesday.

No. 5 seed Aryna Sabalenka is set up in a mismatch with unseeded first-time semifinalist Magda Linette.

Linette earned her third straight two-set win over a seeded player by beating No. 30 seed Karolina Pliskova.

Sabalenka also won in two sets over unseeded Donna Vekic. Sabalenka, Linette and the other two women's semifinalists all won their quarterfinal matches in two sets.