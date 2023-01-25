Cody Rhodes Predictability Is Good and More Bold Takes for WWE Royal Rumble

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Cody Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle last May and has since worked toward a singular goal: Return at the Royal Rumble, win the men's match and earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

It is a story fans have watched play out in video packages in recent weeks ahead of his comeback, and it's one that should commence with The American Nightmare outlasting 29 other Superstars come Saturday night in Texas.

It is a predictable tale, but it's also one that makes sense.

Rhodes has stated from day one what his motivation for returning was, but he was derailed by injury. Now that he's back, he can refocus on the job at hand and set himself up for a WrestleMania main event with the win.

In years past, fans have rejected predictability, such as when WWE forced Roman Reigns and Batista on them as the obvious favorites to win the men's Rumble. The difference between those two and Rhodes is that they were on TV every week leading up to the event.

The former All Elite Wrestling executive vice president is making a triumphant return, which has been a focal point of the build for the show as a whole. There will be excitement and anticipation for his entry in the match, making it a different atmosphere than the one his fellow Superstars endured in the mid-2010s.

Given the rest of the field, and assuming the creative team does not do something asinine like entering the wildly popular Sami Zayn into the match, the crowd will be behind Rhodes and greet his victory with the reaction it deserves.