NFL Rumors: Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert Likely to See $50M Per Year on Next Contracts

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

NFL executives expect quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert to sign new contracts worth at least $50 million per year this offseason, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Largely durable, great guys, great players—they will be expensive but this is an easy decision," an NFL general manager said.

Both Burrow and Herbert are eligible for an extension this offseason following their third NFL seasons. The two 2020 first-round picks are also eligible for a fifth-year option to keep them under team control through 2024, removing some urgency from negotiations.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Cincinnati Bengals plan to sign Burrow to a "big-money extension" this offseason.

With the climbing price of quarterbacks, the Los Angeles Chargers would also be smart to lock Herbert up as soon as possible.

Nine different quarterbacks average at least $40 million per year on their current contracts, led by Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million). Burrow and Herbert seem likely to surpass that amount.

Burrow continues to raise his stock with his postseason play. He's led the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game this year after reaching the Super Bowl last season. His next deal could become even more expensive if Cincinnati keeps winning this year.

The 26-year-old suffered a torn ACL in his rookie year, but he's bounced back with two huge seasons while showing he can be one of the league's best passers.

Herbert hasn't had as much team success—the Chargers lost in his first playoff appearance this year. The 24-year-old has still proved his upside with his average of 4,696 passing yards and 31 touchdowns per season so far in the NFL.

Despite throwing a career-low 25 touchdowns this past season, Herbert has shown enough for the Chargers to believe he's their quarterback of the future.