Saquon Barkley Rumors: Giants RB Seeking Christian McCaffrey-Like Contract

Saquon Barkley is hoping to be one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL with his next contract, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

"I continue to hear he wants near Christian McCaffrey's $16M average," Vacchiano reported.

McCaffrey has the largest annual salary at the position after signing a four-year, $64 million contract when he was with the Carolina Panthers. According to Vacchiano, the New York Giants offered Barkley a new contract worth $12 million annually but the two sides "weren't close in value."

Barkley had a $7.2 million cap hit for 2022 from his fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

