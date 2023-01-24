Chris Stapleton to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 57; Pregame Lineup Revealed

Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA

The pregame lineup for Super Bowl 57 has been announced.

Roc Nation, which is executive-producing the halftime show, revealed that Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem and Babyface will sing "America the Beautiful." Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language.

The NFL announced in September that Rihanna would perform during the halftime show. This year's halftime event will be the first one with Apple Music as the official sponsor. She dropped a trailer for her performance earlier this month.

Stapleton is one of the most successful country music artists working today. His latest album, 2020's Starting Over, became his fourth straight album to hit No. 1 on Billboard's country music charts.

Babyface is an iconic R&B singer and producer. He has won 12 Grammy Awards and has helped produce albums for Madonna, TLC, Mary J. Blige and Boyz II Men.

Ralph co-stars on ABC's Abbott Elementary and won an Emmy for her role as Barbara Howard. The 66-year-old has also worked on the Broadway stage in productions of Dreamgirls, Wicked and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" is regarded as the Black national anthem because of its lyrics about the hope for liberty and equality for Black Americans. It has been played before NFL games since the start of the 2020 season.

Super Bowl 57 will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12.