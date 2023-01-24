X

    Chris Stapleton to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 57; Pregame Lineup Revealed

    Adam WellsJanuary 24, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during ATLive 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA)
    Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA

    The pregame lineup for Super Bowl 57 has been announced.

    Roc Nation, which is executive-producing the halftime show, revealed that Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem and Babyface will sing "America the Beautiful." Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

    Roc Nation @RocNation

    Your Super Bowl LVII Pregame Lineup - <a href="https://twitter.com/ChrisStapleton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChrisStapleton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/babyface?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@babyface</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/thesherylralph?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thesherylralph</a> <br>You won't want to miss it. 19 days to go. 📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLVII?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLVII</a> -- Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX <a href="https://t.co/R4WxMdxHOA">pic.twitter.com/R4WxMdxHOA</a>

    Oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language.

    The NFL announced in September that Rihanna would perform during the halftime show. This year's halftime event will be the first one with Apple Music as the official sponsor. She dropped a trailer for her performance earlier this month.

    Rihanna @rihanna

    🤫<br><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLVII?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLVII</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AppleMusicHalftime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AppleMusicHalftime</a> <a href="https://t.co/rfZgTrX103">pic.twitter.com/rfZgTrX103</a>

    Stapleton is one of the most successful country music artists working today. His latest album, 2020's Starting Over, became his fourth straight album to hit No. 1 on Billboard's country music charts.

    Babyface is an iconic R&B singer and producer. He has won 12 Grammy Awards and has helped produce albums for Madonna, TLC, Mary J. Blige and Boyz II Men.

    Ralph co-stars on ABC's Abbott Elementary and won an Emmy for her role as Barbara Howard. The 66-year-old has also worked on the Broadway stage in productions of Dreamgirls, Wicked and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

    Chris Stapleton to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 57; Pregame Lineup Revealed
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is regarded as the Black national anthem because of its lyrics about the hope for liberty and equality for Black Americans. It has been played before NFL games since the start of the 2020 season.

    Super Bowl 57 will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.