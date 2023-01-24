Mikaela Shiffrin Breaks Lindsey Vonn's All-Time Alpine Skiing Record with 83 Wins

Millo Moravski/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin is now the most decorated female alpine skier in history.

The 27-year-old American bested Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami by 0.45 seconds in the giant slalom on Tuesday in Kronplatz, Italy, to win her 83rd World Cup race. That lifted her ahead of Lindsey Vonn for the women's all-time record.

"It might take me a little bit to figure out what to say," she said of Tuesday's achievement. "I don't know what to say right now."

Shiffrin has achieved everything a skier can to this point in her career. In addition to her World Cup victories, she's a two-time Winter Olympics gold medalist and a six-time world champion.

Last October, she reflected on how her fulfillment on the slopes stemmed from more than just racking up accolades, though, per Alessandro Poggi of the Olympics' official website:

"I don't need [records] to feel like I accomplished everything in the sport. I just want to keep improving. And hopefully, over the next few years, if I'm improving, it means I'm still able to win races. And then we'll see the record. And if it does happen, if it happens, then when it happens, I think it'll probably feel special, for sure. That'll be amazing, but it's not any guarantee, and it's definitely not something that I need."

Depending on how long she continues to compete, it may not be a matter of whether she passes Ingemar Stenmark's overall World Cup record but how far ahead of Stenmark she finishes.

Stenmark had 86 World Cup wins before retiring at 32. If Shiffrin were to stick around into her early 30s, then she could have 90 or more victories when all is said and done.