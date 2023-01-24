X

    NFL Rumors: Giants OC Mike Kafka to Interview for Texans HC Job for 2nd Time

    Adam WellsJanuary 24, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 28: New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the New York Giants on August 28, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is getting another interview with the Houston Texans.

    Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Texans will bring in Kafka for a second meeting about their vacant head coaching position.

