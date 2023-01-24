NFL Rumors: Giants OC Mike Kafka to Interview for Texans HC Job for 2nd Time

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is getting another interview with the Houston Texans.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Texans will bring in Kafka for a second meeting about their vacant head coaching position.

