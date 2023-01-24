Lakers Rumors: LA Expects Rui Hachimura to Sign New Contract in Offseason After Trade

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are penciling Rui Hachimura into their plans for the 2023-24 NBA season and beyond, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

The Lakers acquired Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks out as part of the deal.

Buha reported the Lakers see him as an undervalued asset, "believing he has untapped potential that he wasn't able to show with the Wizards after they chose to prioritize Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija."

Buha added L.A. is expected to extend the 24-year-old's stay this summer, when he's eligible to hit restricted free agency.

Hachimura didn't hit the heights the Wizards were expecting after they selected him ninth overall in the 2019 NBA draft. In four seasons with the team, he averaged 13.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 47.9 percent overall and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The 6'8" forward is unlikely to radically alter the Lakers' trajectory in the short term, but this could prove to be a savvy move by general manager Rob Pelinka.

Los Angeles didn't pay a steep price, so the trade was almost too good to pass up. Nunn has averaged 6.7 points in 13.5 minutes per game this season, and second-round picks don't have much utility for a franchise desperate to win a title now.

In return, the team is getting a young player who still might have some upside.

Hachimura's long-range efficiency could particularly improve now that he's playing alongside LeBron James. Per NBA.com, he's shooting 42.0 percent on wide open three-pointers and 45.5 percent from the left corner. James should help increase his frequency of looks in both situations.

Hachimura's contract situation obviously factors into the equation. He has a cap hold of $18.8 million for 2023-24, though Buha reported his actual cap figure could fall "much lower" than that if he re-signs with the Lakers.

If this is the only marquee transaction the Lakers execute between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline, then fans might have reason to groan a bit. The same goes for if Hachimura leaves in the offseason, thus nullifying any long-term gains for L.A.

For now, Pelinka and the front office should be applauded for a solid trade that set the team up well for the future without sacrificing its best assets.