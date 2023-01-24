NFL Rumors: Dan Quinn to Have 2nd HC Interview with Cardinals After Cowboys Loss

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Following the Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss in the NFC Divisional Round, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is going to have another interview with the Arizona Cardinals.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are flying Quinn into town on Tuesday night for a second interview about their vacant head-coaching position.

The Denver Broncos completed an interview with Quinn on Friday, ahead of the Cowboys' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. He also spoke with the Indianapolis Colts on the same day.

Pelissero noted Quinn is a top candidate for both the Broncos and Colts.

Per Jon Heath of Broncos Wire, Quinn and Denver general manager George Paton worked together for two seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2005-06. Quinn was the defensive line coach on Nick Saban's staff, while Paton was director of pro personnel.

The Cardinals are looking to bring stability back to their franchise after a chaotic 2022 season. Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray seemed to drift apart amid the team's struggles.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss reported on Dec. 23 that Kingsbury and Murray had grown "increasingly distant" over the course of the season.

Arizona fired Kingsbury on Jan. 9 after going 4-13 in 2022. It was the third time in his four seasons as head coach the Cardinals finished .500 or worse. They have only made the playoffs once since 2016.

Quinn just completed his second season as Cowboys defensive coordinator. His unit ranked in the top seven in points allowed and finished second in Football Outsiders' defensive DVOA metric in each of the past two years.

The 52-year-old also has six seasons of experience as a head coach with the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to '20. He went 43-42 overall with playoff appearances in 2016 and 2017, including an NFC championship during the 2016 season.