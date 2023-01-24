MLB Rumors: Michael A. Taylor Traded to Twins from Royals After Pablo Lopez Deal

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins are acquiring veteran outfielder Michael A. Taylor from the Kansas City Royals, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel.

Anne Rogers of MLB.com reported the Royals will receive left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-hander Steven Cruz in return.

The move comes days after Minnesota landed starting pitcher Pablo López in a deal that sent reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins.

Taylor made 124 appearances for Kansas City in 2022. He finished with a .254 average and a .313 on-base percentage. His 90 OPS+ was the second-highest of his career, per Baseball Reference.

