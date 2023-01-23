Tom Brady on NFL Future: If I Knew Decision, 'I Would've Already F--king Done It'

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains undecided on his NFL future, and the 45-year-old seems to be getting tired of questions regarding his status.

"If I knew what I was going to f--king do, I would've already f--king done it. I'm taking it a day at a time," Brady told Jim Gray on his Let's Go! podcast.

He added: "I appreciate your asking. Thank you."

Brady said that since Tampa Bay's season ended with an NFC Wild Card Game loss to the Dallas Cowboys, he has spent time with his children doing the things he couldn't do while he was focused on the 2022 campaign:

Brady could retire or test free agency, as his contract includes a no-tag clause. There has been speculation that he could look to join a team that is closer to title contention following a disappointing season by the Bucs, who finished 8-9.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion "seems more open to coming back and playing another year than he did certainly a year ago at this time when he retired and unretired."

Pelissero added that while Brady has been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers, his children reside on the East Coast and that will undoubtedly factor into his decision-making.

If he chooses to continue playing, Brady should have no problem producing at a high level. He ranked third in the NFL this season with 4,694 passing yards and added 25 touchdowns against just nine interceptions.

Until Brady makes his decision, he will be one of the main storylines of the offseason, whether he likes it or not.