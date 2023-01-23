LIV Golf's Team Championship Event Reportedly Will Be Relocated to Saudi Arabia

Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This year's LIV Golf League team championship will reportedly have a new location.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the event is moving from Trump National Doral in Miami and will be played at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 3-5. The team championship features a $50 million grand prize.

Schlabach noted that there will also be another change this season. LIV Golf, which is funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, said players will be competing for a total of $405 million across 14 tournaments this year, which is $150 million more than they won in eight events last season.

During LIV Golf's inaugural campaign, the team championship was held at Trump National Doral in October and attended by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who owns the course and also participated in the pro-am tournament.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule features three Trump-owned courses: Trump National Golf Club outside Washington, D.C. (May 26-28), Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey (Aug. 11-13), and Trump National Doral (Oct. 20-22).

This season will begin at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, on Feb. 24-26. A new tournament will be played at Orange County National in Orlando on March 31-April 2, which is one week before the Masters. There will also be events in Tucson, Arizona (March 17-19), Australia (April 21-23), Singapore (April 28-30), Oklahoma (May 12-14), Spain (June 30-July 2) and West Virginia (Aug. 4-6).

LIV Golf will also be returning to Centurion Club outside London on July 7-9, which was the location of the league's inaugural event last June, and Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois on Sept. 22-24. The league will not be returning to Portland or Boston this season.