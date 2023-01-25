Patrick Mahomes Practicing for Chiefs Despite Ankle Injury Before AFC Championship

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Andy Reid told reporters.

"We'll be ready to go and I'll be ready to go, for sure," Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday's divisional round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was briefly replaced by Chad Henne before returning in second half.

Reid said Monday the MVP candidate was "doing OK" but that the team was taking things "day by day."

He didn't rule him out for the conference title game.

Known for his dazzling mobility, Mahomes needs to be able to move freely to perform at his highest level. Despite being compromised against Jacksonville, he engineered two second-half scoring drives, including a fourth-quarter touchdown pass, and finished with 195 passing yards and two scores.

The Texas Tech product enjoyed another spectacular season in 2022, leading the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. Losing him would be devastating to Kansas City as it tries to return to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years.

Henne proved he can adequately run the offense against the Jaguars, spearheading a 12-play, 98-yard drive that culminated with a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. While the 37-year-old can be dependable, the Chiefs will hope to have Mahomes behind center against the Bengals.