Vince McMahon's Net Worth Hit $3B amid WWE Return, Sale Rumors Ahead of Historic Raw

Vince McMahon's return to WWE has been particularly good for at least one person: Vince McMahon himself.

The WWE executive chairman's net worth hit $3 billion as the company's stock soared and now sits at $2.9 billion ahead.

McMahon returned to his post as executive chairman earlier this month in what amounted to a hostile takeover. The 77-year-old exercised his majority ownership powers to oust three board members and have himself reappointed as chairman.

McMahon, who retired in July amid allegations of sexual misconduct and "hush money" payments, said he made the move in anticipation of selling WWE. The McMahon family has owned at least a majority share of the country's biggest wrestling promotion since its inception.

"The timing is now," WWE CEO Nick Khan said on The Bill Simmons Podcast about a potential sale (h/t Fightful). "That's the goal, unless one of the media conglomerates ends up buying it directly, then they certainly wouldn't want it encumbered by any long-term media rights deals elsewhere."

McMahon first became a billionaire in 1999 and regained that status in 2014. His overall net worth has remained well over $1 billion since 2017 and hit a high of $3.2 billion in 2019, per Forbes.

A combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and a slowing in WWE growth led McMahon's net worth to drop to $1.8 billion a year later, and he hovered at $2.1 billion in 2021 and $2.2 billion in 2022.

WWE will be celebrating 30 years of its historic Raw television show on Monday night.

