Broncos Rumors: Sean Payton to Have 2nd HC Interview amid Russell Wilson Buzz

Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has a second interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos regarding their opening at head coach, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.

According to Duncan, Payton could be a favorite to land the job after he "met for several hours with Broncos officials last week in Los Angeles and was impressed by the presentation the group made to him."

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson also reportedly reached out to Payton to discuss the role.

"Russell Wilson has contacted Sean—legally, by the way, through channels," Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd said on The Herd (h/t ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons). "He wants Sean Payton. He needs fixing. He knows he needs fixing."

Mike Klis of 9News reported Payton and the Broncos have "sincere mutual interest in each other."

Klis listed Payton, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Stanford coach David Shaw as the top candidates in the search once Jim Harbaugh announced he was returning to Michigan.

Former Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris have also interviewed for the role. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided an update on the search:

The Broncos are seeking a replacement for Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired less than one season into the job after going 4-11. The team finished 5-12 with the worst scoring offense in the NFL, averaging just 16.9 points per game.

Payton could be the person to get the most out of the team after his proven record of success in New Orleans. The 59-year-old has a 152-89 record as a head coach, winning one Super Bowl and nine total playoff games.

It also makes Payton the most sought-after coach on the market this offseason.

The coach is scheduled to meet with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper on Monday, and he already interviewed with the Houston Texans. The Arizona Cardinals have also received permission to interview Payton.